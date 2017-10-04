WMAZ
Butler firefighter killed in car accident

October 04, 2017

A Butler Firefighter was killed in a car accident Tuesday morning. 

Butler Fire Department Administrator, Eddie Moulton, says 21-year-old T.J. Spradley was on his way to work when he was involved in an accident around 7 a.m.

Moulton says Spradley had been with the Department since 2014. 

Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 6, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Olive Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

 

