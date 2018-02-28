Butts Co. paid Bibb Co. city manager candidate $36,000 after resignation

Keith Moffett (Bibb County photo) (Photo: O'Donnell, Bernard)

Butts County commissioners agreed to continue paying Keith Moffett for more than four months after he resigned as county administrator on one day's notice.

That's according to a separation agreement obtained by 13WMAZ under an open-records request.

On Tuesday, Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert nominated Moffett as his choice to be county manager.

County commissioners may vote next week on whether to approve him.

Moffett is a former City of Macon mayoral aide and ran Bibb County's 911 center.

But he spent more than two years, from July 2015 to August 2017, as Butts County administrator.

Butts commissioners agreed to accept Moffett's resignation on Aug. 20, 2017, and he left the job the next day, the agreement says.

Moffett and the commissioners agreed that his resignation is voluntary, "and not the result of any disciplinary action or threatened disciplinary action" or any fault of Moffett's.

The resignation was due to Moffett's "desire to advance his career," the document states.

Commissioners agreed to give him a positive letter of recommendation, and Moffett and county officials agreed not to disparage each other.

The agreement stated that Moffett was paid $100,940 a year, and the county agreed to pay him through Dec. 31 of last year. That's more than $36,000 after he left the county.

The county also agreed to continue to represent Moffett in a lawsuit against the county involving a proposed development project, "Exit 205."

According to the Jackson Progress-Argus newspaper, Moffett and commissioners announced his resignation after a 90-minute closed-door session on Aug. 21. The board accepted the settlement by a 3-2 vote.

That came about four months after Reichert asked the previous manager, Dale Walker, to resign

According to county spokesman Chris Floore, Moffett would be paid $142,064 as Bibb's county manager.

On Tuesday, Reichert said he didn't know any further details about why Moffett resigned. We could not reach Moffett for further comment.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV