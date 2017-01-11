Buzz, buzz, splat! Bumblebees heading towards extinction

Have you ever wondered what the world would be like without chocolate, peaches, or coffee?

Well these crops rely on bumblebees to pollinate them, and they just landed on the endangered species list for the first time.

So far, only one species of bumblebee made it onto the endangered list in the continental U.S., and it's called the rusty patched bumblebee.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the rusty patch bumblebee population has dramatically decreased almost 90%.

Since the numbers were plummeting, it’s caused them to end up on the endangered list in a race against extinction.

Loss of habitat, drastic climate change, and pesticide overuse are some of the reasons the bees’ numbers have gone down.

"A lot of people could care less about little bugs and insects, but when your fruit and vegetables start to go downhill and there's no food to eat it's going to be bad news," said Georgia Bees owner John Pluta.

Experts say that one out of every three bites of food that we eat is a result of pollinators like bees. They may look small but they have a big impact on our lives.

If bees go extinct, it's simple...most types of food would be lost.

Bees also help pollinate 75% of all flowering plants.

Since honeybees and bumblebees pollinate a lot of the same plants and crops, beekeepers like Pluta are getting more business.

"We normally pollinate one hive per acre or one and a half depending on what the weather is like and the time of year in parts of the country,” said Pluta. “A lot of the farmers may start asking us for two hives per acre just to make up for the loss of the American bumblebee.”

20 years ago, Pluta had a farm that was having trouble growing its crops. He decided to buy some bees, and soon his two hive hobby turned into a 2,000 hive operation.

He couldn't believe the impact the bees had -- his farm was flourishing.

Now, Pluta is urging people to support their local beekeepers.

These bees can pollinate up to five miles away, so the closer the bees are to a farm or the plants you grow in your garden, the healthier they will be.

Another thing people can do to positively impact the bumblebees is to not spray pesticides in their yard, but if you do only spray them at night.

Bees normally only come out in the daytime, so when you spray after the sun sets, it won't affect them as drastically.

Just remember that the pesticides that kill the bad bugs also kill the good ones too.

(© 2017 WMAZ)