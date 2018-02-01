Byromville mourns shooting victims at candlelight vigil

A week after three people were killed in Byromville, the small town hosted a candlelight vigil for those they've lost.

Priscilla Adams, Jashun Ingram, and Willie Merrell are all forever gone from the Byromville community, but on Thursday night, they were anything but forgotten.

Chereese Clayton lives in Byromville and organized a candlelight vigil in response to the violence that's rocked her town.

"It was just devastating," she said. "I mean, if we keep having tragedies like this two and three at a time, we would have no community because we're only like 400-500 people."

Dawnna Moore was one of the dozens gathered near Byromville's city hall to support the families that lost a loved one.

"Especially a 17-month-old little baby?...I can't even imagine losing my daughter the way these people lost this little boy," she said. "I mean, that's, that's heartbreaking."

And after what happened, she's now worried about her own family.

"I've got three children," said Moore. "My husband's a nightshift worker, why wouldn't I be scared?"

But she braved the dark to share her message for those who are hurting.

"I love you. I'm praying for you. I know that God knows what's going on even though we don't," said Moore. "If I could, I'd wrap my arms around them and give them a big hug."

Law enforcement has not identified a suspect in the case.

GBI special agent in charge JT Ricketson says lab analysts have made processing the evidence one of their top priorities.

