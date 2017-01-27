Byron businesses spend more than $1,000 on storm donations to Albany

Byron businesses send donations to Albany

BYRON - Some people say it's better to give than to receive, and a handful of local businesses in Byron want to do just that. Together they've bought more than $1,000 dollars worth of donations for storm victims in South Georgia. Yvonne Thomas went to Byron to see the passion behind their generosity.

These business owners say the devastation in Albany is overwhelming. “We went on Monday,” said J.R. Pulliam with Hedgerow Landscaping. “It's a total disaster. I mean you just can't even imagine.”



But when they came back to Central Georgia, they kept a piece of South Georgia in their hearts and minds. “This is what we've been doing,” said Karla Chidester with Byron Community Cares. “Collecting the items to make a difference.” “We're leaving in the morning,” said Scott Hodges with Southern Reflections Taxidermy. “We'll take a about six or seven guys, two tractors, a bunch of chainsaws.”



So they're closing their shops this Saturday to show how much can be restored when we weather a storm together. “If I was in need or if my family was in need, I would hope that someone would come help me and my family,” said Hodges.



Showing how much can be restored when we weather a storm together.

The group is asking for your help. If you'd like to donate items to Albany you can drop them off at Hudson's BBQ in Byron or Roberta, Hedgegrow Landscaping, or Jeff Smith Chevrolet in Byron by 7 pm tonight.



(© 2017 WMAZ)