Byron police arrest robbery suspect with charges across two states

Police lights.

Around 9 p.m. Friday evening, Byron police worked with officers from Goldsboro, North Carolina to locate and apprehend 27-year-old Raheen Langley. That's according to Detective Melanie Bickford with the Byron Police Department.

Langley faces charges in Byron for armed robbery and the shooting of 67-year-old Wilfreda Harden. The armed robbery happened July 16 at the Raceway Station in Byron. Harden was shot while working at the station.

Langley also faces charges in Goldsboro, where he is a suspect in other armed robberies.

Detective Bickley the Byron PD will extradite Langley on these charges, as well as the additional charges in Byron.

Bickley reports that Langley came down from North Carolina a couple months prior to July 16 and has committed multiple armed robberies while in Central Georgia.

He also has a warrant for a drug related charge in Houston County.

