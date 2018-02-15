Byron Police K9 finds $120K worth of meth in car

A Rome woman was charged with trafficking meth after a traffic stop Wednesday night.

According to a post on the Peach County Sheriff’s Office page, a deputy stopped a car on Highway 49 in Byron around 6:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

The Peach deputy called for the assistance of a Byron officer, whose K9 found about a kilogram of meth and some weed in the passenger side of the car.

The driver, Kaci Tolbert, was arrested and charged with trafficking meth and possession of marijuana.

The street value of the meth was estimated to be around $120,000.



