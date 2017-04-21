Christopher Calmer (seated, right) during Friday's court hearing (Justin McDuffie, 13WMAZ)

Lawyers for a man accused of killing a Monroe County deputy more than two years ago are asking a judge to delay his trial for at least six months.

Christopher Calmer is in court today in Forsyth, where a judge is hearing lawyers argue that and other motions.

Calmer's legal team argues that they're handling four other death-penalty cases and need more time to prepare properly for trial.

They've also filed a motion saying that Calmer's physical and mental health have gotten worse and that he's no longer able to understand the case or assist his lawyers. His team argues that Calmer is not competent to stand trial.

He's accused of killing Deputy Michael Norris and wounding another deputy in 2014, when they responded to a suicide call at Calmer's house.

His trial is scheduled to start in June.

