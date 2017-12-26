Cancer- stricken Ga. girl dances away her pain over Christmas

ATLANTA - Nevaeh Williams dances like there's nothing wrong. And she knows everybody is watching.

This Christmas meant a little more in light of what Nevaeh and her family are facing.

This Christmas, Nevaeh and her family are spending time with family in Savannah, a break from the reality they face in Atlanta.

"It's been great, definitely different from other Christmases because normally it's more about gifts and everything but this Christmas we're thankful to have each other and not be in the hospital."



In September Nevaeh was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Kids who have it only have a 15 percent chance of survival.

She is going through chemo at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

