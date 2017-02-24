Cantrell Center Run to Lose 5K this weekend

Organizers preparing runner bags for the 5K

This weekend is the 9th Annual Cantrell Center 'Run to Lose 5K.'

Jacob Reynolds talked to one of the race's sponsors about what they're doing to make the race welcoming for everyone.

The Cantrell Center Run to Lose 5K prides itself on being inclusive for first time runners, walkers, and anyone who wants to get off the couch and get active.

One sponsor, Paul Boland, works with amputees and says the race gives his patients a goal.

“She had just had an amputation, and so she came and watched and her husband ran in the race, but she was there with us and since that time she's been able to be fit with her prosthetics, she's coming back this year to run in the race,” Boland said.

Boland Prosthetic and Orthotic Center says the race helps their patients to live a healthier lifestyle and fosters encouragement between patients.

Patients like Michael Boucher, the Marine Corp veteran lost both legs in Afghanistan and says the race shows anything is possible.

“Being an amputee is actually, a lot of people have a negative outlook when they first become an amputee, and think that their life is ruined or over and you couldn't be more far from the truth because it's actually just a new start,” Boucher said.

Boucher said even though he doesn't run, it's important for him to support others at the race year after year.

And he said no matter what, no one should be afraid to try.

“There's no reason not to have hope. Life is too short, you might as well get out and live it up as full as you can because you're not promised tomorrow,” Boucher told WMAZ.

The 5K starts at 8:30a.m. on Saturday. Registration for the 5K is open online and at the Cantrell Center on Osigian Boulevard. It costs $28 to register in advance.

According to the website, one of the race's overall goals is to help fight obesity in Georgia.

Former Miss America Betty Cantrell will be at the race signing autographs and taking photos. She’ll also perform her single, “Soldier On” for U.S. Military personnel. She'll also be walking the race with her fiance and two dogs.

All proceeds from the 5K are being donated to the Children’s Hospital in Macon.

