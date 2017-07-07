Close Car accident blocks traffic on Lower Hartley Bridge Road in Crawford County WMAZ 8:59 PM. EDT July 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Traffic is blocked in both directions on Lower Hartley Bridge Road in Crawford County due to a car accident. Crawford County deputies and an ambulance are on the scene. No other information is available. © 2017 WMAZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates Woman says police searched her room for suspects Search for escaped inmates in Madison Search continues for escaped inmates WXIA Breaking News 2 WMAZ Breaking Live Video VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office More Stories Mom accused of killing family shows bizarre behavior… Jul. 7, 2017, 10:09 a.m. Dublin dog breeder no longer under state investigation Jul. 7, 2017, 6:37 p.m. New law to help military families that move to Georgia bases Jul. 7, 2017, 4:37 p.m.
