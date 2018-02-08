Car catches fire after hitting truck in south Bibb

A car caught fire after hitting a truck, early Thursday morning in south Bibb County.

According to Lt. Sean DeFoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by Kendrick Holt, 28, struck a 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by Jerry Mills, 58, while attempting to change lanes.

Both drivers were going south on Hawkinsville Road.

DeFoe says Holt struck Mills in the left rear side when he swerved from the left to the right lane.

Mills' truck spun, and rolled over. Holt's car then caught fire. Holt's wife was a passenger in the car.

All three people were taken to Navicent Hospital. There are no life threatening injuries, and everyone is in stable condition, DeFoe said.

