Car chase leads to crash in Macon, suspect arrested, others injured

A man was arrested following a car chase in Macon on Wednesday afternoon.

A Georgia state trooper attempted to pull over a car because of an expired tag at Forsyth and Tucker roads. The driver pulled into the park lot of Kroger and then drove off, according to the trooper.

The fleeing vehicle crashed into a car at Vineville Avenue and Brookdale Road. Two people in the other vehicle were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries, according to trooper.

The suspect, whose name had not been released, attempted to run from officers, according to the trooper. The suspect was Tased and injured while he was being arrested, according to the trooper.

The suspect was taken to the hospital.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV