WMAZ
Close

Car crashes into Macon building

WMAZ 8:57 PM. EST February 23, 2018

Bibb County deputies are investigating after a car crashed into a building.

It happened near the corner of Napier Avenue and Radio Drive. 

We have a crew on scene and are working to get more information. 

© 2018 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories