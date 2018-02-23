Close Car crashes into Macon building WMAZ 8:57 PM. EST February 23, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Bibb County deputies are investigating after a car crashed into a building.It happened near the corner of Napier Avenue and Radio Drive. We have a crew on scene and are working to get more information. © 2018 WMAZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Central Georgia schools investigate several… Feb 23, 2018, 7:24 p.m. Arlana Haynes family attorneys say more charges… Feb 23, 2018, 11:44 a.m. Houston County school bus backs into Houston Co. truck Feb 23, 2018, 3:49 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs