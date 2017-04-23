Car flips after crash in Byron

Two cars crashed Sunday near Exit 149 in Byron, according to Byron Police Sgt. Eric Farris.

He says a car was turning left on I-75S when they failed to yield to a car going down Georgia Highway 49.

The car that failed to yield was hit by the other car and overturned.

There were no major injuries reported and no one was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Farris says the driver of the car that was hit is a visitor from the Royal Air Force of England.

There are no charges at this time.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV