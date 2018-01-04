Car hits house after chase in Milledgeville

Police lights generic, file photo.

A car crashed into a house in Milledgeville after a chase Thursday morning.

According to SFC J.B Clinton Jr. with the GSP Post in Milledgeville, it happened at 112 Maplewood Ave.

He says a green Honda Accord driven by an unknown suspect was fleeing from Baldwin Co. deputies when it crossed the street and hit the house.

The people inside the car got out and ran away after the crash.

WMAZ is working to get more information about why deputies were chasing the car.



