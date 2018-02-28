Car stolen with 11-week-old puppy inside

A couple is happy to have their puppy back after their friend’s car was hijacked with the puppy sleeping inside.

Jessica Andersen was working at Phillips 66 early Sunday morning when her husband James Beltz and friend David Cranford drove the 11-week-old black Lab-German Shepherd puppy named Kirby to see her. After the two got back to the car and put the dog inside, two men held them up at gunpoint and stole the gold Chevrolet Silverado.

Andersen said she couldn't sleep thinking about Kirby being in the hands of the thieves or left alone. “She’s like a baby to us,” said Andersen.

She started posting on Facebook and reaching out to local organizations to see if anyone had her dog. “It was completely random, it makes no sense, you know -- you think it wouldn’t happen to you,” said Andersen

On Monday, Kayleigh Smith messaged Andersen saying she thought she had found Kirby. Her fiancé that works at the Tractor Supply store said a customer found the dog by the side of Eisenhower Parkway and Smith’s fiancé stepped up to care for the dog.

Smith was able to unite the two on Tuesday. After a lot of tears, Andersen said it's just great to have the puppy back in her arms. “She’s amazing, she is full of energy, she likes to bite you, but other than that, she is learning,” said Andersen.

No matter how many things Kirby chews up, Andersen said it’s just great to have her baby back home.

While the dog was found, police say the Chevrolet Silverado that belonged to Andersen's friend is still missing.

