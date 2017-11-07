Card skimmer found at South Bibb gas station

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be extra vigilant when filling up their cars after a skimmer was found at a gas station.

A post on their Facebook page says the Georgia Department of Agriculture found a skimmer at a pump at the Chevron station near the intersection of Houston Road and Hartley Bridge Road in Bibb County.

The department says the skimmer emits a Bluetooth signal so criminals can collect your financial information without ever opening the pump.

The sheriff’s office offered a few tips on how to protect your information at the pump:

Pay with cash

Use a credit card instead of a debit card

Check the card reader before you swipe

Keep your card in sight at all times

Check your bank statements regularly

If you find your account has been compromised, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500

