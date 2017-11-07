Card skimmer found at South Bibb gas station

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be extra vigilant when filling up their cars after a skimmer was found at a gas station.
A post on their Facebook page says the Georgia Department of Agriculture found a skimmer at a pump at the Chevron station near the intersection of Houston Road and Hartley Bridge Road in Bibb County.
The department says the skimmer emits a Bluetooth signal so criminals can collect your financial information without ever opening the pump.
The sheriff’s office offered a few tips on how to protect your information at the pump:
- Pay with cash
- Use a credit card instead of a debit card
- Check the card reader before you swipe
- Keep your card in sight at all times
- Check your bank statements regularly
If you find your account has been compromised, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500
