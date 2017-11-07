WMAZ
Card skimmer found at South Bibb gas station

WMAZ 4:40 PM. EST November 07, 2017

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be extra vigilant when filling up their cars after a skimmer was found at a gas station.

A post on their Facebook page says the Georgia Department of Agriculture found a skimmer at a pump at the Chevron station near the intersection of Houston Road and Hartley Bridge Road in Bibb County.

The department says the skimmer emits a Bluetooth signal so criminals can collect your financial information without ever opening the pump.

The sheriff’s office offered a few tips on how to protect your information at the pump:

  • Pay with cash
  • Use a credit card instead of a debit card
  • Check the card reader before you swipe
  • Keep your card in sight at all times
  • Check your bank statements regularly

If you find your account has been compromised, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500

