Carl Vinson VA Medical Center hosts Job Fair

According to the Labor Statistics from the U.S Department of Labor, as of last month, 4.1 percent of veterans above the age of 18 are no longer in the work force.

The Carl Vinson Medical Center wants to curb that by hosting its annual job fair.



Gabrielle Dawkins took a trip to Dublin where hundreds of people came to seek employment.

Meet 49 year old Lorenzo Jordan, a Navy Veteran who entered the Job Fair dressed for success.

"I'm willing to relocate wherever you need me to be," said Jordan.

He had on dapper men's dress shoes, a buttoned down shirt and resume in hand.

An employee at Coca Cola gave him reassuring words when he handed her his resume. She stated that when a fork lift operator position opens up, she will send him an application.

On Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. hundreds like Jordan walked inside of the hospitals' auditorium to speak to managers and recruiters.

Perdue farm was one of the companies that offered jobs on the spot. Bob Starkey a staffing recruiter at Perdue spoke to a couple of prospects.

"We're taking application and we're hiring. We can bring you in one week and the following Monday we'll put you to work," said Starkey.

In previous years it was only open to Veterans, however, this year it's open to the public.



Gloria Smith, the Community Employment Specialist at the hospital, says that they have a total of 36 vendors.

"We want them to leave with housing and employment. So that's the goal! So, we did have some walk away with employment and with prospects," said Smith.

Transitioning from Military to Civilian life can be tough.



"When you get out, you are not prepared for civilian life yet it takes a while... It's hard to transition. I think It's very tough. I think for everyone," said Jordan.



But with events like this, where companies offered jobs and training for the public, it chips away at unemployment one application at a time.



"I hope I get some pretty good benefits out of this," said Jordan. "I feel confident."

