Carrollton police chief's son arrested after child brutally beaten

Joshua Richards, 21

VILLA RICA, Ga. -- Police have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of seriously injuring his 3-year-old stepchild.

According to Villa Rica Police, authorities responded to the Hickory Falls Apartments Tuesday morning after a report of an injured child. Police said the mother noticed bruises when she went to wake the boy up Tuesday morning.

The child was airlifted to an Atlanta-area hospital with multiple skull fractures.

"There was some swelling around the eyes, some bruising that showed up on the forehead," said Villa Rica Police Captain Keith Shaddix.

An investigation determined that Joshua Richards caused the injuries to the child, police said. Prosecutors claim Richards used a belt to seriously injure the 3-year-old boy.

Richards, the son of Carollton Police Chief Josh Richards, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, cruelty to children in the first degree and possession of marijuana.

"I've been doing this for 40 years and these kinds of cases break my heart," said Shaddix.

Richards is being held at the Carroll County Jail. He was denied bond at his first court appearance on Wednesday and is reportedly on suicide watch.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

