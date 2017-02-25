Cars painted pink in preparation for Cherry Blossom Fest

The weather couldn't have been better Saturday for some Cherry Blossom car painting.

Artist Arrin Freeman and other Cherry Blossomers worked at Riverside United Methodist Church to help people gear up for this year's Cherry Blossom Festival.

Freeman painted cars – an annual tradition -- while a garden club sold bows. Ducks were sold for the duck race and official Cherry Blossom gear was for sale too.

Pastor Chip Strickland at Riverside says this is always an exciting time of year as the community gets amped up for the upcoming festival.

"The weather held out beautifully for us today. It's been a little windy but it's been a great day for painting cars and getting the symbols of our Cherry Blossom Festival out in the community with all the car painting going on,” said Strickland.

The Cherry Blossom Festival will be in Macon from March 24 to April 2.

(© 2017 WMAZ)