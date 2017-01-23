Casting call announced for Tonya Harding movie filming in Macon

PORTLAND, : U.S. figure skating champion Tonya Harding (R) listens to her coach Diane Rawlinson (Photo credit should read POOL/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: POOL)

A movie about the life of Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding is set to film in Macon at the end of the month.

There is currently an open casting call through Central Casting for local men and women over the age of 18 to portray spectators at a sporting event in the Centreplex.

The dates of filming are Monday, January 30 to Thursday, February 2. You do not have to work each day and the pay rate is $93 / 10.

Submit an email to tonya@centralcasting.com with your name, number, recent photo of yourself, location and preferred dates. Be sure to include MACON in the subject line.

Harding is to be played by Margot Robbie, whose film credits include The Wolf of Wall Street and Suicide Squad. According to IMDB, 'I, Tonya' will be released in 2018.

(© 2017 WMAZ)