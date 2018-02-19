Caught in the act | Investigators detail arrest of accused sexual predator in Macon

Law enforcement agencies are warning parents to monitor who their child is communicating with after a multi-state investigation led to the arrest of an alleged ‘child sexual predator’ in Macon.

Eleven-year-old Alice Johnson was reported missing from her home in Orange County, Florida on Sunday morning.

By Sunday night, Bibb deputies and FBI agents located Johnson and her accused abductor at a hotel in west Bibb County.

“We basically caught this individual in the act… I’m calling him a child sexual predator because that’s what his behavior indicated,” said Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings.

24-year-old John Peter Byrns is being held at the Bibb County jail after being charged with the kidnapping of Johnson.

“What we know is that he drove from Illinois to Orlando, picked up the child here in Orlando just down the street from her residence and then was making his way back to Illinois,” said Orange County investigator Sgt. Brandon Ragan.

Investigators say the pair headed north, and they tracked Johnson’s phone to the Holiday Inn Express on Harrison Road.

Bibb deputies and FBI agents responded to the scene and found Johnson and Byrns inside a hotel room Sunday evening.

“He struck up a dialogue, a communication with this child simply by faking that he was another 13 or 14-year-old girl,” said Demings.

Demings says the two met online through a video game.

“Parents just really need to pay attention to what their kids are doing,” said Clausen.

Bibb County juvenile crimes investigator Sgt. Tania Clausen says they’ve seen cases like this before.

“It could be a 12-year-old boy, or it could be a 30-year-old man,” said Clausen.

She encourages parents to check their children’s phones, iPads, Facebook accounts, Instagram accounts, and really any device or social media outlet they could be using for communication.

Demings echoed that message.

“You really need to know who it is your children are communicating with and you really need to monitor their dialogues," said Demings.

Demings says Johnson is physical unharmed and she’s being interviewed by investigators who are hoping to further piece the case together.

At Monday’s press conference, he said Byrns is NOT a registered sex offender, but there could be other victims. That is still under investigation.

