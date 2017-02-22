Celebrating National Margarita Day in Macon

MACON, GA.-- - Wednesday marked a day dedicated to a special drink. It was National Margarita Day. A little-known fact is that on average Americans drink 185,000 margaritas in an hour. That number is sure to have gone up after the holiday.

So whether you prefer your margarita with salt, frozen, or on the rocks, it was the most requested drink at Margarita's on Bowman Road Wednesday night. Danielle Huerta is the bartender, and she says they served their house margaritas for $3 for the holiday. She shares the ingredients to what she calls the perfect margarita.

"Like our perfect margaritas, we make them from scratch. We use lime juice, orange juice, 1800, Triple Sec, Amaretto, and the mix. I mean, it's kind of fun to me,” explains Huerta.

The bartender says within a few hours, she managed to serve more than 50 margaritas to customers. Remember, if you do end up partaking in some of those delicious margaritas, always drink responsibly and drive safely.

-------------------

Recipe: Spicy mango Serrano margarita

(WFAA) - This spicy Serrano pepper margarita packs the punch your day probably needs, while keeping the sweet margarita taste you know and love.

Follow these easy steps to bring this drink into your life:

Ingredients

Tequila

Grand Marnier

Lime juice

Simple syrup

Serrano peppers

Paprika

Salt

Method

1. Line the edge of your glass with mango juice. Add mixture of paprika and salt to a plate, and salt the rim of the glass.

2. Place a slice or two (or more, to taste) of Serrano pepper in the bottom of your glass and muddle them.

3. Add equal parts tequila, Grand Marnier, lime juice and simple syrup (we used 1 oz for a small margarita). Simple syrup can be bought at the store, or made by adding equal parts sugar and water to a pot and boiling it.

4. Add diced mango or more peppers, to taste.

5. Add ice to cool that baby down and enjoy!

(© 2017 WMAZ)