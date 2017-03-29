WMAZ
U.S. Census: Houston County population edges closer to Bibb's

WMAZ 2:37 PM. EDT March 29, 2017

The latest U.S. Census numbers show that Houston County's population probably passed Bibb sometime last fall.

Estimates released last week put Bibb's at 152,760 on July 1, 2016, and Houston's at 152,122.

They also show that Bibb lost about 2 people a day in the past year and Houston gained about 6 a day. 

At that rate, the census numbers say Houston County likely became Central Georgia's largest community sometime in September.

Bibb has lost about 2,800 residents since the 2010 census, and Houston has gained about 12,200.

Meanwhile, most of Central Georgia continues to shrink, the Census numbers show.

Houston, Putnam, Wheeler and Monroe counties have all gained population since 2010, the Census.

The rest of the region's counties -- Twiggs, Hancock, Taylor, Dooly, Pulaski, Dodge, Wilcox, Wilkinson, Johnson, Peach, Treutlen, Washington, Telfair, Crawford, Laurens, Bibb, Baldwin, Bleckley and Jones -- have lost people in the past seven years, the Census says.

The 23-county region lost 782 people since 2010.

The July 2016 census estimates compared to the 2010 census:

 
  2,010 2,016 Change %
Baldwin  45,720 45,144 -576 -1.26
Bibb 155,547 152,760 -2,787 -1.79
Bleckley 13,063 12,970 -93 -0.71
Crawford  12,630 12,322 -308 -2.44
Dodge  21,796 20,563 -1,233 -5.66
Dooly 14,918 13,763 -1,155 -7.74
Hancock  9,429 8,640 -789 -8.37
Houston  139,900 152,122 12,222 8.74
Johnson  9,980 9,505 -475 -4.76
Jones  28,669 28,623 -46 -0.16
Laurens  48,434 47,516 -918 -1.90
Macon  14,740 13,450 -1,290 -8.75
Monroe  26,424 27,306 882 3.34
Peach  27,695 26,655 -1,040 -3.76
Putnam  21,218 21,477 259 1.22
Taylor  8,906 8,232 -674 -7.57
Telfair 16,500 15,965 -535 -3.24
Treutlen 6,885 6,637 -248 -3.60
Twiggs 9,023 8,171 -852 -9.44
Washington  21,187 20,457 -730 -3.45
Wheeler  7,421 7,978 557 7.51
Wilcox  9,255 8,761 -494 -5.34
Wilkinson  9,563 9,104 -459 -4.80
Total 678,903 678,121 -782 -0.12
 
 
 
 

