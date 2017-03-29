The latest U.S. Census numbers show that Houston County's population probably passed Bibb sometime last fall.
Estimates released last week put Bibb's at 152,760 on July 1, 2016, and Houston's at 152,122.
They also show that Bibb lost about 2 people a day in the past year and Houston gained about 6 a day.
At that rate, the census numbers say Houston County likely became Central Georgia's largest community sometime in September.
Bibb has lost about 2,800 residents since the 2010 census, and Houston has gained about 12,200.
Meanwhile, most of Central Georgia continues to shrink, the Census numbers show.
Houston, Putnam, Wheeler and Monroe counties have all gained population since 2010, the Census.
The rest of the region's counties -- Twiggs, Hancock, Taylor, Dooly, Pulaski, Dodge, Wilcox, Wilkinson, Johnson, Peach, Treutlen, Washington, Telfair, Crawford, Laurens, Bibb, Baldwin, Bleckley and Jones -- have lost people in the past seven years, the Census says.
The 23-county region lost 782 people since 2010.
The July 2016 census estimates compared to the 2010 census:
|2,010
|2,016
|Change
|%
|Baldwin
|45,720
|45,144
|-576
|-1.26
|Bibb
|155,547
|152,760
|-2,787
|-1.79
|Bleckley
|13,063
|12,970
|-93
|-0.71
|Crawford
|12,630
|12,322
|-308
|-2.44
|Dodge
|21,796
|20,563
|-1,233
|-5.66
|Dooly
|14,918
|13,763
|-1,155
|-7.74
|Hancock
|9,429
|8,640
|-789
|-8.37
|Houston
|139,900
|152,122
|12,222
|8.74
|Johnson
|9,980
|9,505
|-475
|-4.76
|Jones
|28,669
|28,623
|-46
|-0.16
|Laurens
|48,434
|47,516
|-918
|-1.90
|Macon
|14,740
|13,450
|-1,290
|-8.75
|Monroe
|26,424
|27,306
|882
|3.34
|Peach
|27,695
|26,655
|-1,040
|-3.76
|Putnam
|21,218
|21,477
|259
|1.22
|Taylor
|8,906
|8,232
|-674
|-7.57
|Telfair
|16,500
|15,965
|-535
|-3.24
|Treutlen
|6,885
|6,637
|-248
|-3.60
|Twiggs
|9,023
|8,171
|-852
|-9.44
|Washington
|21,187
|20,457
|-730
|-3.45
|Wheeler
|7,421
|7,978
|557
|7.51
|Wilcox
|9,255
|8,761
|-494
|-5.34
|Wilkinson
|9,563
|9,104
|-459
|-4.80
|Total
|678,903
|678,121
|-782
|-0.12
