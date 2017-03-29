Robins Air Force Base, Houston County (Photo: O'Donnell, Bernard)

The latest U.S. Census numbers show that Houston County's population probably passed Bibb sometime last fall.

Estimates released last week put Bibb's at 152,760 on July 1, 2016, and Houston's at 152,122.

They also show that Bibb lost about 2 people a day in the past year and Houston gained about 6 a day.

At that rate, the census numbers say Houston County likely became Central Georgia's largest community sometime in September.

Bibb has lost about 2,800 residents since the 2010 census, and Houston has gained about 12,200.

Meanwhile, most of Central Georgia continues to shrink, the Census numbers show.

Houston, Putnam, Wheeler and Monroe counties have all gained population since 2010, the Census.

The rest of the region's counties -- Twiggs, Hancock, Taylor, Dooly, Pulaski, Dodge, Wilcox, Wilkinson, Johnson, Peach, Treutlen, Washington, Telfair, Crawford, Laurens, Bibb, Baldwin, Bleckley and Jones -- have lost people in the past seven years, the Census says.

The 23-county region lost 782 people since 2010.

The July 2016 census estimates compared to the 2010 census:

2,010 2,016 Change % Baldwin 45,720 45,144 -576 -1.26 Bibb 155,547 152,760 -2,787 -1.79 Bleckley 13,063 12,970 -93 -0.71 Crawford 12,630 12,322 -308 -2.44 Dodge 21,796 20,563 -1,233 -5.66 Dooly 14,918 13,763 -1,155 -7.74 Hancock 9,429 8,640 -789 -8.37 Houston 139,900 152,122 12,222 8.74 Johnson 9,980 9,505 -475 -4.76 Jones 28,669 28,623 -46 -0.16 Laurens 48,434 47,516 -918 -1.90 Macon 14,740 13,450 -1,290 -8.75 Monroe 26,424 27,306 882 3.34 Peach 27,695 26,655 -1,040 -3.76 Putnam 21,218 21,477 259 1.22 Taylor 8,906 8,232 -674 -7.57 Telfair 16,500 15,965 -535 -3.24 Treutlen 6,885 6,637 -248 -3.60 Twiggs 9,023 8,171 -852 -9.44 Washington 21,187 20,457 -730 -3.45 Wheeler 7,421 7,978 557 7.51 Wilcox 9,255 8,761 -494 -5.34 Wilkinson 9,563 9,104 -459 -4.80 Total 678,903 678,121 -782 -0.12

