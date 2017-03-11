Centerville Church offers free oil changes to single moms

For five hours on Saturday, the Centerville Baptist Church in Houston County gave out more than a 140 free oil changes to single mothers in need.

While the men worked hard on the cars, the women received counseling.

Gabrielle Dawkins spoke to a single mother who says it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Joy Felton looks at her engine now with a sense of comfort.

"Everything is up to par...the oil has been changed," said Felton, "it's like one less trip to the dealership."

She's a single mother of three who says this free oil change came at the right time.

"It's a total blessing. I didn't even see it coming, but that's the saying that God will always provide and that is the truth," said Felton.

Men at the church volunteered to check the fluids in all of the vehicles.

"The real blessing of the First Baptist Church of Centerville is sometimes giving back to those who just can’t afford it," said event coordinator Ronnie Babbit.

They also noted some dangerous hazards.

"We identify areas where their car may have a light bulb out or their tires are worn. We just want to inform the owner of as much information as she can get off of this," said Babbit

While the mothers wait for their car, they received counseling and the children played games.

Felton says it helped her realize that other women are dealing with similar struggles.

"Just knowing that you have someone who is there and you've never met a lot of these ladies before is just wonderful," said Felton.

She says she functions off of two to three hours of sleep, but like an engine, she keeps on ticking.

"Take care of your car like you would take care of yourself," said Felton.

