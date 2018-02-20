Centerville city council drops legal action against 81-year-old woman

We first told you about the story of 81-year-old Ann Mason in December. After receiving a letter condemning her land in November, she received a letter from her attorney saying that the City of Centerville has dropped their lawsuit.

The letter said that the City will withdraw prior offers and responses, but still reserves the right to send another if necessary. Mason’s niece Karen Higdon said that her aunt has been told that she can contact a real estate agent and can sell her land. She said that Mason is still interested in selling, but for a fair price.

Higdon said that her aunt did not feel that the offer was fair. “We were very angry and upset and couldn’t understand why when everyone else had been offered a fair price and she has been offered over a million dollars, and then they come back with an offer for her land for $70,000,” said Higdon.

