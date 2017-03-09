Centerville police investigating string of entering autos

Centerville police officers are investigating a rash of entering autos that took place overnight Wednesday.

Chief Charles Hadden says they received calls for about seven car break-ins on Eldorado Avenue.

Those calls started coming in between 5:45 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Hadden says none of the cars were broken into, but the doors were unlocked and someone was pulling on door handles.

He says all of the owners could tell items had been rummaged through, but, so far, only one person has reported something stolen.

Anyone with information on the break-ins can contact the Centerville Police Department at 478-953-4222.

