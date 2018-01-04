The Sears location at the Galleria Mall in Centerville will be closing this spring.

A release from Sears Holdings on Thursday lists the closures of 64 Kmarts and 39 Sears stores due to their unprofitability – and one of those is the Sears location at 2930 Watson Blvd.

The list of unprofitable stores is comprised of 39 Sears locations in Alaska, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin and 64 Kmart sites in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington and West Virginia.

Liquidation sales at the stores will begin as soon as Jan. 12, according to Hoffman Estates, Ill.-based Sears Holdings.

Store employees will receive severance pay and may apply for jobs at other Kmart and Sears stores.

Sears closed in Macon Mall in 2011.

Sears holding announced in November that it was closing 45 Kmarts including the one in Macon on Tom Hill Sr.Boulevard. That store is supposed to close this month.

Though U.S. retail holiday sales were better than they've been in years -- up 4.9%, the largest increase since 2011, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse -- the industry continues to suffer.

The Sears and Kmart news came the same day Macy's announced that it was cutting 5,000 jobs and shuttering an additional seven stores in six states.

Sears stock closed at $3.58, down 18 cents or 4.79%, on Thursday.

ALSO: Big retailers leave big holes in Macon's Eisenhower Parkway corridor





13WMAZ and USA Today