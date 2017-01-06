Central Ga. closings, delays

Here are some central Georgia businesses and organizations that either have delays or have closed due to inclement weather.

Robins AFB will be closed to all but mission essential personnel and base residents starting close of business Friday through Saturday.

Washington Library in Macon will open at 11 a.m. Saturday

Baldwin County Schools canceled all weekend extracurricular activities.

