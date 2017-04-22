Central Ga. firefighters check, install fire alarms

A group of firefighters were going door-to-door Saturday trying to help keep some Central Georgians safe.

The Warner Robins Fire Department along with the Central Georgia chapter of the American Red Cross were in several neighborhoods in Warner Robins.

It was all a part of the Home Fire campaign. The teams checked to make sure that all homes had working smoke detectors and even installed a few.

They also helped some people create fire escape plans.

Homeowner Deborah Lamptey says the campaign showed her how to stay protected and prepared.

“It's important because if it doesn't work and your house catches on fire, you won't know if it is in the middle of the night. You won't know how to get out or where the fire is,” said Lamptey.

She says she has two smoke alarms in her home, but learned two was not enough for the size of her home.

