Central Ga. hospitals prepared for mass casualty events

(Photo: Mas, Asha)

Even though the Parkland shooting happened hundreds of miles away in Florida, Danielle Horn says she worries about it right here in Central Georgia.

"You have to think about it everywhere you go nowadays," Horn said.

Horn is a pediatric emergency room nurse at Coliseum Medical Center. She says she has to prepare for that possibility.

"It's not just one person's job," she says. "We would all work together as a team and activate what we have here."

What they have is an emergency management system that designates roles and responsibilities in times of crisis like mass shootings.

When activated, the Hospital Incident Command System, also known as HICS, helps hospital staff handle the situation efficiently.

Todd Braswell is the director of emergency services at Coliseum Medical Center.

He says it might look chaotic in action, but it actually helps keep things organized. It also links Coliseum to first responders on the scene, as well as to other hospitals in the region.

Having that type of system allows emergency personnel access to Medical Center, Navicent Health, Georgia's only nationally certified Level I Trauma Center.

"Taking care of patients is job one and we all know that, and this is what we're trained to do whether it's one patient or 100 patients," Braswell said.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV