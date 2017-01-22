Central Ga. school closings: 1/23

Several counties have canceled school Monday after three waves of severe storms passed through over the weekend.

Telfair County Schools will be closed for students on Monday, due to hazardous road conditions. Administration and staff will report to work at 10:00 a.m.

Wheeler County Schools: Closed for students, staff reports at 10 a.m.

Crisp County: Mandatory curfew starts at 8 p.m., according to Sheriff Billy Hancock. Nonessential personnel must be off the roads.

Crisp County Schools: Public schools closed. Staff reports at 10 a.m. Private schools are closed for staff and students.

This list will be updated as we're notified of more closures.

