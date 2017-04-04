Central Ga. school closings, early releases – Wednesday

Madison Cavalchire verifies school bus safety in Georgia.

Crisp County Schools will be closed on Wednesday.

Putnam County Schools will be dismissing students early on Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.

Head Start will be dismissed first at 10:45 a.m., followed by elementary and high schools at 11:00 and the middle school at 11:10 a.m.

We have reached out to other counties, but we have not been notified of any other closures at this time.

This story will be updated as we get more. Please check back on 13wmaz.com for updates and weather alerts.

