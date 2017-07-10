Central Ga. school start dates

Many of you have called the newsroom and messaged us on Facebook asking when school starts.

We compiled a full list of the start dates for the counties we cover.

Dooly – July 31

Peach – July 31

Sumter – July 31

Wilkinson – July 31

Bibb – August 1

Hancock – August 1

Johnson – August 1

Twiggs – August 1

Baldwin – August 2

Houston – August 2

Treutlen – August 2

Wilcox – August 3

Bleckley – August 4

Crisp – August 4

Jones – August 4

Monroe – August 4

Telfair – August 4

Washington – August 4

Macon – August 7

Laurens – August 8

Upson – August 9

Crawford – August 11

Dodge – August 11

Pulaski – Information unavailable on the county's site

Wheeler – Information unavailable on the county's site

Please note the above dates are for public school systems and may not be the start dates for private schools or day care programs.

