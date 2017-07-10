Central Ga. school start dates

Many of you have called the newsroom and messaged us on Facebook asking when school starts.
We compiled a full list of the start dates for the counties we cover.
Dooly – July 31
Peach – July 31
Sumter – July 31
Wilkinson – July 31
Bibb – August 1
Hancock – August 1
Johnson – August 1
Twiggs – August 1
Baldwin – August 2
Houston – August 2
Treutlen – August 2
Wilcox – August 3
Bleckley – August 4
Crisp – August 4
Jones – August 4
Monroe – August 4
Telfair – August 4
Washington – August 4
Macon – August 7
Laurens – August 8
Upson – August 9
Crawford – August 11
Dodge – August 11
Pulaski – Information unavailable on the county's site
Wheeler – Information unavailable on the county's site
Please note the above dates are for public school systems and may not be the start dates for private schools or day care programs.
