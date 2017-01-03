Central Ga. sees remarkable rainfall totals

Check out these remarkable radar-estimated rainfall totals from the last 48 hours.

As rain finally starts to exit the area, it left some remarkable rainfall totals from the last 48 hours.

Most areas received anywhere from 3 to 7 inches of rain. Macon has picked up 6.79 inches since New Year's Eve.

With all of this rain, many have asked what impact this has on the drought.

We ended last year with a 12 inch rain deficit, but since we are in a new year, that resets. On Thursday, the new drought report is released and that's when we will finally get an idea as to how much this rain helped

While it is possible that this ended the drought for some, it's more likely the case that this just put a dent in the drought. Either way, no more rain is in the forecast through Friday.



