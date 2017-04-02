Central Ga. youth learn about the effects of domestic violence

Our Marvin James emceed an event Saturday designed to help spread awareness of domestic violence.

Secrets and Stilettos teaches young men and women about the harmful effects of domestic violence.

Macon attorney Tomieka Richard-Daniel, along with Georgia Legal Services, sponsored the free 4-hour program.

It was full of motivational speakers and music, but what was more important was the information.

“This is a crucial time to reach young people to talk about dating violence to help prevent future domestic violence in relationships. Sometimes we take for granted that children know what it means to be in a healthy relationship. This is our opportunity to let them know violence is never acceptable and we want to send that positive message,” said Richard-Daniel.

She says since she began the program, more than 1,000 people have attended these events.

