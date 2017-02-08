Thursday night, the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia will hold its annual "Youth of the Year" and "Hall of Fame" induction banquet.

Vice President of Operations and Program Studies, Kristine Steinmann, says the club keeps kids busy and out of trouble while providing them with a lot of opportunities to further their futures.

"Our ultimate goal is that kids are graduating on time, they are avoiding risky behavior and living healthy lifestyles, and that when they leave the club, they have good character and citizenship," says Steinmann.

And on Thursday night, they will honor a child who exemplifies these qualities.

"Youth of the Year is the Boys and Girls Club premiere recognition program, and we want people to know that bright futures start here and our youth are doing really great things in their community and our clubs," says Vice President of Marketing and Development, Rebecca Richard.

According to Richard, dozens of kids applied, but they've narrowed it down to three.

Melia Cunningham is a junior at Mount de Sales High School and has been part of the Boys and GIrls Club for nearly a decade. She made the cut as one of the three finalists.

"I figured if I challenged myself to do something better, like get scholarship money, I'll show other people that you can do something and help yourself get further in school," says Cunningham.

Cunningham says she had to write essays, give a speech, and interview with a panel of judges, but it will all be worth it if she wins "Youth of the Year" because she will receive a college scholarship, which will help her reach towards her goal of working in pathology.

"By the time they leave us, they're employable, they're looking to do something with their lives, whether that's going off to college, going into a technical career, or going into a laboring career," says Steinmann.

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia will also be inducting Zelma Redding from the Otis Redding Foundation, and Bobby Pope, former 13WMAZ sportscaster and former Mercer Athletics director, into their Hall of Fame.

(© 2017 WMAZ)