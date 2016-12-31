Central Georgia counts down the hours to 2017

New Year’s for many people is a time to reflect and plan new goals for the year ahead.

WMAZ ran into Scott Bolch, who is visiting from Atlanta, and his definition of New Year's is a time to think back at pivotal moments.

"New Year’s is a chance to reflect and to see how you've done and handled yourself for the year," said Bolch.

Our Gabrielle Dawkins reached out to a few people to see what their plans were this holiday season.

Emily Roland says this season is for spending it with the ones you love.

"Me and my daughter are going to sit in the house tonight and watch a movie. We're going to have us a good dinner,” said Roland. "She said something about some steak and lobster."

"We're going to be making champagne margaritas and hanging out with some friends and old colleagues so it'll be nice. We'll probably be watching the news and watching the ball drop," said Bolch.

After that, Bolch and some friends plan to go to a local gaming station. He's hoping everyone has a safe new year and that people would make the right choice and not drink and drive.

"If people would just do the right thing a lot of the time and not take the keys and drive. The temptation is there and everyone should know what it's like, but to be able to stop yourself and not do that is what takes the strength," said Bolch.

If you plan to drink this New Year's, and you want to save yourself from getting a DUI, you can get a designated driver. Call a taxi or an Uber or call Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones will be give out free rides ending at 5 a.m. New Year’s Day. You can reach him at 478-256-6716.

You can also call AAA and ask them about their Tow-to-Go program. They can be reached at (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246. They give a rides within a 10-mile radius.