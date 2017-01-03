Central Georgia farmer says heavy rains will cost him money

Standing water from rainfall at Local Lands Farm.

It's been a rainy few weeks in Central Georgia, which might be good news for some after a drought-stricken 2016.

But one farmer WMAZ was able to speak with on Tuesday says all the rain will actually end up hurting his business.

Since the turn of the New Year, Central Georgia has seen about 7 inches of rain.

It has caused the Ocmulgee River to peak at just about 18 feet, which is its flood level.





The Oconee River is just over 11 feet and hits flood level at 17, but it's not just the rivers getting their share of rain.

Asa Ysrael says he's already had enough just three days into 2017.

“I’d prefer dry to wet because I can add water, instead of- Because we can't take away the water. I mean, we'll dig trenches to get better drainage, and we're setting up new road systems because of the flood, it doesn't flood incredibly a lot, but when it does it's destructive,” Ysrael said at his farm, Local Lands in Wrightsville, GA.

He says the excess rain drowns crops, can cause rot and fungus, and can even make vegetables overgrow and burst.

All told, he estimates the 7 inches of rain will cost big bucks.

Losing product, plus the products we're going to have to use, plus the man-hours, I'd say probably we're looking at three thousand dollars, and that doesn't sound like a lot. But, that's a lot to us we're small farmers,” Ysrael explained.

The heavy rains can cause cabbages to burst because they overgrow. It also can drown root vegetables like carrots, radishes, and turnips.





Also, because the farm is organic they don’t use as strong pesticides and fungicides. They often require a few dry days to work. So, when the rains come and wash them away it can cause even more pest-related headaches and costs.

The drought this summer did not help things either.

The farm had put in a new irrigation system and the drought cost them the potential to make thousands.

It's why Ysrael says Georgia weather needs to find a happy medium.

“So, we have a little saying here, it's, if it's too much or too little, don't complain, because it might get a lot worse,” he said.

Ysrael says he has been farming in Central Georgia for seven years, and so far, he's had one year of what he calls normal weather.