Central Georgia Greek Festival hits decade milestone

The Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church hit a milestone this year when it kicked off its 10th Annual Central Georgia Greek Festival.

Music filled the air as people filed into the Greek festival.

Vendors from all over the country brought pieces of Greek culture for people to look at and purchase.

Jewelry, clothes, and of course plenty of Greek cuisine lined the parking lot.

Natalia Saratsiotis is a chairman for the festival and says it is a way to bring a taste of Greece to Central Georgia.

“If you know a Greek, the first thing they're going to do is invite you into their home, they're going to feed you, and make you feel a part of their family,” said Saratsiotis, “that’s what we want, we want middle Georgia to just feel like they're part of our family, to come learn about who we are.”

The festival is open until 10 p.m. Saturday and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

