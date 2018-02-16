Central Georgia high schools face social media threats after Florida shooting spree

A view of an iPhone with Twitter and Facebook apps among others. (Photo: Evan Vucc, AP)

Several Central Georgia schools are feeling nervous after this week's shooting spree in Florida.

At least three school districts are investigating online threats or alleged threats.

In Laurens County, the sheriff's office says East Laurens High went on what they call a "soft lockdown" on Friday morning after a threat was posted to Facebook.

Laurens County School said in a news release, "The threat made regarding East Laurens High School has been confirmed to be created from a fake Facebook account."

The release says the threat stated a shooting would occur at 9:27 a.m. on Friday (February 16). The shooting did not happen.

The sheriff’s office is currently investigating the post an East Laurens High School is continuing to operate under a soft lockdown.

The protocol for soft lockdown is part of normal, everyday operations for East Laurens High School. The Laurens County Sherriff’s Office increased the presence of sheriff’s deputies at both high schools.

Meanwhile, Warner Robins Police Department Assistant Chief John Wagner says someone made a gun threat on social media against Houston County High School.

He says the department has extra officers at the school today and talked to the kids involved but have not found a gun.

