Central Georgia Komen center closing its doors

The Central Georgia office of Susan G. Komen has announced it will close on March 31st. The center opened 17 years ago, and in that time, they provided treatment and education for men and women with breast cancer in the Central Georgia area.

The center closing means there will be no Susan G. Komen races or fundraising events in Central Georgia, but treatment and education are still available through the national organization and there will still be races in Atlanta and Savannah at those chapters.

Susan Fry served on the Board of Directors for the center. She said she has lots of fond memories of the races. “It's sad they’re not going to be here. It’s just going to be different not having a race every year and running in my pink wig and my tutu, and walking and running with my survivor friends,” said Fry.

Fry was a volunteer at the center even before she found out she had breast cancer in 2005. She battled stage one breast cancer and had to go through 6 rounds of chemo and 33 radiation treatments. She said that the support of the people at the center helped to get her through that hard time.

The exercise classes, races, and support groups that were financially supported through the center will soon be gone. Fry said, “The friends that I’ve made, we’ll still have times together and still support each other even though the Komen office isn’t here, the Komen presence in my life will still be there.”

The Komen Central Georgia reported that they have invested more than $2.5 million in local breast health programs across the state and contributed more than $725,000 to Komen’s national research program.

For treatment help, you can still contact the national Susan G. Komen Foundation at 1-877-465-6636.

