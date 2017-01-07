Central Georgia man cuts into knife business

SANDERSVILLE, GA.-- - Many of us use knives every day, maybe for something as simple as cutting a box open or even cooking.

One Central Georgia man is leaving behind being on the cutting edge to pursue something a little more antique by taking a stab at knife making.

It is an old school process Hovey Smith says inspired him to start a knife making business.





"My interest in these Chinese knives started as a kid very, very young,” recollects Smith.



He says it started as he became more interested in hunting and outdoor cooking, so years ago he began to study the ancient art.



"There are traditional knife makers still in both China and Japan working in the traditional fashion. But they are becoming fewer and fewer because it is very arduous work,” explained Smith.



Arduous work that Smith says makes for a one of a kind knife.



"My knives are of original design. They are like no other. Between heat treating, forging, grinding, polishing, and putting the handle on. Yeah this may take several days,” said Smith.



A process that starts with a wooden design, a metal cutout, and heating the piece of steel until it is white hot.

Hovey's unique knives come with a hefty price tag. Most of them are at least $200. He says there is a good reason they are more expensive.



"They are custom made, they are custom ground, they are custom handled,” said Smith.



A 3,000 year old custom he borrowed from the Chinese.



"Knives are something you never perfect. You can approach perfection but you can never reach it,” explained Smith.



Something he says challenges him to stay sharp as a knife.

Hovey Smith says he has created at least 500 knives so far and he currently sells more than 15 patterns of cooking knives.

He can also turn any piece of steel into a custom blade. Smith says he hopes to be fully operational and taking custom orders by January.