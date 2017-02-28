Central Georgia predicts reaction from Congress

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

At 9 p.m. Tuesday, President Donald Trump will stand before Congress and discuss his plan for America.

Some of the topics may include immigration, cutting taxes, repealing the Affordable Care Act and transitioning to a new healthcare system.

WMAZ reached out to Central Georgia to see what their prediction for how his first address to Congress will go.

Donna File from Monticello says she thinks Tuesday night's reaction will be bipartisan and that there will be a little friction.

"I know Democrats have their own agenda, just like certain Republicans did, not all of them. I would hope that there would be some civility to Congress tonight," said File.

She hopes that he sticks to what he promised people.

"I hope that he will detail all of the promises that he made on the campaign trail and how he proceeds to make success on that," said File.

Carey Goodson says he thinks there will be mixed emotions and hopes Trump will speak about his relationship with Russia, his proposed border wall, and his ban on immigrants from some nations.



"Like most politics, you're going to have a lot of people that agree and accept what he's trying to implement, but I feel it's going to be a lot more people that are oppose to the things that he's trying to do and the things that he's trying to force on our country," said Goodson.



Goodson says that he hopes that both parties will have an open mind to what he has to say and focus on what is best for the citizens.

"I just hope that tonight Congress, Republican or Democrat, I just hope that they hear what he has to say with an open mind," said



(© 2017 WMAZ)