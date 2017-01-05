Central Georgia schools added to failing-schools list

13 central Georgia schools were added to the state of Georgia's list of chronically failing schools based on the state's report card that covers test scores, graduation rates and other factors.

Schools that were added to the list include Oak Hill Middle School, Eagle Ridge Elementary School and Midway Elementary School in Baldwin County; Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School, Southfield Elementary School, Barden Elementary School, and Union Elementary School in Bibb County; Dooly County Elementary, Middle and High Schools; Dublin Middle School and Saxon Heights Elementary School in Dublin and Hunt Elementary School in Peach County.

Schools that were also on the 2016 list of chronically failing schools are: Appling Middle School, Ballard-Hudson Middle School, Brookdale Elementary School, Bruce Elementary School, Hartley Elementary School, Riley Elementary School and Southwest High School in Bibb County, along with Macon County Elementary School and Twiggs County High School.

The state of Georgia uses the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) to measure a school's performance. A school with a score below 60 is considered failing. Schools on the Chronically Failing list had at least three years in a row of failing scores.

193 total schools are on the list. You can see the complete 2017 list of chronically failing schools here. You can also find the complete 2016 list of chronically failing schools here.

