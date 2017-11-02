Central Georgia schools celebrate gains in state CCRPI report card

Some Central Georgia schools are celebrating better grades on the state's report card.
The Georgia Department of Education on Thursday released their 2017 CCRPI results.
The state uses the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI), a score from 0 to 100, to measure a school's performance.
It's based on test scores, graduation rates and other factors.
Some of the big gainers this year:
· Pulaski County Elementary School, which jumped 21 points.
· Bibb County's Skyview Elementary, which raised its score 21 points, and Northeast High School, which climbed 14 points.
· Houston County's King Chapel, and Tucker Elementary, both up 19 points.
· Dooly County Elementary, up 18 points.
· and Twiggs County High School, up 15 points.
The state considers any school that gets fewer than 60 points a "failing school."
More than a dozen Central Georgia schools moved off the failing list, including Pulaski Elementary, Twiggs County High and Middle schools, Bibb's Westside and Northeast high school and Fort Valley Middle School.
The highest-rated schools in Central Georgia based on CCRPI: Springdale Elementary in Bibb and King's Chapel in Houston. Among middle schools, Feigin Mill in Houston and Bleckley and Byron Middle schools. And Houston County High, Veterans High and Peach County High School.
In Houston County, Supt. Mark Scott congratulated students, parents, teachers and administrators on another good year.
He wrote, “I am especially proud that all of our high schools show improvement over last year with an increase of 5.7 points for a score of 85.4. I also commend our schools that improved 10 or more points: Kings Chapel Elementary, up 18.8 points to 92.2; Tucker Elementary, up 18.6 points to 82.5; and Houston County High, up 10.2 points to 97. This index provides useful data as we work toward improvement, with graduation as our ultimate goal.”
Bibb County Supt. Curtis Jones wrote, “I am extremely proud of our schools for making gains this year, both in CCRPI and in School Climate Star Ratings. As part of our Continuous Improvement Process, I have witnessed our schools being intentional in identifying the right data to track and analyzing it as a collaborative effort with teachers and staff. I am confident that being intentional with the work, along with continuing to focus on literacy, attendance and discipline, will lead to higher student achievement and continued Victory in Progress."
Monroe County schools noted that every school in the district improved from 2016.
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
