Central Georgia schools celebrate gains in state CCRPI report card

Some Central Georgia schools are celebrating better grades on the state's report card.

The Georgia Department of Education on Thursday released their 2017 CCRPI results.

The state uses the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI), a score from 0 to 100, to measure a school's performance.

It's based on test scores, graduation rates and other factors.

Some of the big gainers this year:

· Pulaski County Elementary School, which jumped 21 points.

· Bibb County's Skyview Elementary, which raised its score 21 points, and Northeast High School, which climbed 14 points.

· Houston County's King Chapel, and Tucker Elementary, both up 19 points.

· Dooly County Elementary, up 18 points.

· and Twiggs County High School, up 15 points.

The state considers any school that gets fewer than 60 points a "failing school."

More than a dozen Central Georgia schools moved off the failing list, including Pulaski Elementary, Twiggs County High and Middle schools, Bibb's Westside and Northeast high school and Fort Valley Middle School.

The highest-rated schools in Central Georgia based on CCRPI: Springdale Elementary in Bibb and King's Chapel in Houston. Among middle schools, Feigin Mill in Houston and Bleckley and Byron Middle schools. And Houston County High, Veterans High and Peach County High School.

In Houston County, Supt. Mark Scott congratulated students, parents, teachers and administrators on another good year.

He wrote, “I am especially proud that all of our high schools show improvement over last year with an increase of 5.7 points for a score of 85.4. I also commend our schools that improved 10 or more points: Kings Chapel Elementary, up 18.8 points to 92.2; Tucker Elementary, up 18.6 points to 82.5; and Houston County High, up 10.2 points to 97. This index provides useful data as we work toward improvement, with graduation as our ultimate goal.”

Bibb County Supt. Curtis Jones wrote, “I am extremely proud of our schools for making gains this year, both in CCRPI and in School Climate Star Ratings. As part of our Continuous Improvement Process, I have witnessed our schools being intentional in identifying the right data to track and analyzing it as a collaborative effort with teachers and staff. I am confident that being intentional with the work, along with continuing to focus on literacy, attendance and discipline, will lead to higher student achievement and continued Victory in Progress."

Monroe County schools noted that every school in the district improved from 2016.

“We are extremely proud of the continued improvement shown in our school system over the past few years.

This improvement is a direct byproduct of the leadership and guidance of our Board of Education and the

commitment and hard work of our students, teachers, leaders, and support staff in our district.“ said

Superintendent Mike Hickman.

And Baldwin County schools reported that they'd gained almost 10 percent district-wide over two years.

“This is yet another example of the success we are having here in Baldwin County,” said Superintendent Dr. Noris Price. “In just three short years, we have seen significant increases in our CCRPI, Georgia Milestones scores and a record high graduation rate of 88.8% with an overall increase of 20% over the past three years. These increases show that with a strong focus on teaching and learning, the steadfast dedication of our teachers and staff, the commitment of our families, and support from our community, we can build a world-class educational system right here in Baldwin County.”

© 2017 WMAZ-TV