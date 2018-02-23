Central Georgia schools investigate several 'copycat' shooting threats

Warner Robins Police stepped up their patrols at Northside High School on Friday in response to an alleged threat shared on social media. The threat was deemed not credible, but over the last week and a half, these online threats also disrupted school in Twiggs, Laurens, Crawford, and Monroe counties.

Yvonne Thomas talked to parents, police, and a licensed therapist about the growing number of 'copycat' threats.

Three patrol cars sat at the entrance of Northside High Friday. Several worried parents like Julia Leverett took their children out of class. “My husband got a text from his sister saying that someone made a threat to the school,” said Leverette. “I took her to school this morning, but I just got too worried and I came and got her.”

Other parents like Stacey Green relied on police protection. “I feel like they have everything under control. They have everything guarded and protected,” said Green.

But most parents can agree on one thing --the number of 'copycat threats' made in Central Georgia is alarming. “I don't I know and I've been watching it and it's like ever since Florida got shot up, it's been like a trend,” said Leverette.

Assistant Police Chief John Wagner believes social media plays a role. “I do think they're a lot of crossover that's being done. It's a lot of 'he said, she said.' There's a lot of hearsay, but somewhere in between there, there's some truth to it,” said Wagner.

But therapist Bruce Conn, LMFT at Coliseum Health says some teens searching for their identity are writing these messages online to feel powerful. “It's an identity. It may be infamy, but there's some notoriety in a claim like that,” said Conn. Conn says because decision making skills don’t fully develop until your mid-20s, some teens have a hard time looking beyond themselves. “That kind of thinking is just about how I’m doing, not how someone else is affected.”

Conn says the solution is finding understanding and communication, and if you see something, say something.

Conn says if you notice that your teen is struggling with isolation, anger, or is irritable, don't ignore it. He says to listen and talk to them about what they're feeling, and if your teen is struggling to communicate, speak with a therapist.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV