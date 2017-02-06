Central Georgia teens help save girl's life

DODGE COUNTY, GA.-- - Two Cochran teenagers are being praised for helping to save a girl's life Friday. Her family says thanks to their heroic act, she is alive to tell the story.

Ellie Wortham is just 16-years-old and is at the Children's Hospital at Navicent Health, but just a few days ago, on Friday night, she took a selfie with her friend, just hours before an accident that would change her life. State Trooper Chris Calhoun says Wortham was driving home with her friend when they hit a dip in the road and lost control of the car. He says the car flipped multiple times and the girls were left unconscious, but her friend Marissa was able to get out.





"She immediately got out and tried to get Ellie out of the car. She pulled and pulled and she couldn't get Ellie out,” says Ellie’s mother Joanna Wortham.



That is when she says her friend flagged down two teenagers driving down West Chicken Road.



"There's no words for what they have given us. We have our daughter because of them,” says Joanna Wortham.



The teenagers, 15-year-old Dale and 18-year-old Duane Hearn, pulled the girl free from the burning vehicle and carried her to safety.





"I picked her up and I took her across the ditch to where my truck is and laid her down,” recalls Duane Hearn.



The boys say they did not think about it they just did what needed to be done, but they said they remember being scared.





"It was overwhelming like somebody's in the car we've got to get her out. The car is on fire it might blow up,” says Dale Hearn.

His brother says even in scary situations, you have to follow your gut feeling.



"It was just pure instinct. The fire could've gotten to her if I had hesitated, but I'm glad I didn't,” says Duane Hearn.



Wortham's mom says without the boys, the story could have had a very different ending for her family.



"If they had not pulled her from the car, I was told by the trooper that my daughter would not be here today, so those two boys are angels in disguise,” says Joanna Wortham.



It is an act of kindness her family says they are forever thankful for. Trooper Calhoun says there was no alcohol involved. Ellie is recovering with a fractured neck, second degree burns on her back, a hole in her lung, and carbon monoxide poisoning. For now, doctors say Ellie is on the road to recovery and will be OK.

