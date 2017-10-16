Central Georgians enjoy last day of Georgia National Fair

On Sunday night the Georgia National Fair came to a close after almost two weeks of jam-packed fun.

"My favorite part of the fair has just been walking around and trying to win prizes," said Kaitlyn Hughes.

On a scorching hot October afternoon, thousands of Central Georgians still braved the heat to squeeze in a few more hours of fun.

"We came up for the day, I brought the kids to enjoy the day because they're out of school for a few days so I brought them up here to have fun," said Jennifer Gibson.

Gibson drove two hours from Reedsville to bring her son and daughter, who say the fair is fun because of the rides and the funnel cake.

Gibson says food is big highlight for her and the kiddos during their annual trip to Perry.

"I like the food. As you can tell, I'm a big girl. I like the food," said Gibson.

But Sunday night, the turkey legs, the rides, and the memories will be put away until next year.

